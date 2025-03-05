Search

WATCH: Yemeni influencer schools UN on Israel bias

Luai Ahmed, a Yemeni and pro-Israel social media influencer, highlighted the United Nations’ duplicity when it comes to human rights, showing that the UN mentioned Israel 188 times but failed to address Iran, Yemen, Congo, Syria, and other cases of extreme violations.

