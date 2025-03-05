WATCH: Yemeni influencer schools UN on Israel bias

Luai Ahmed, a Yemeni and pro-Israel social media influencer, highlighted the United Nations’ duplicity when it comes to human rights, showing that the UN mentioned Israel 188 times but failed to address Iran, Yemen, Congo, Syria, and other cases of extreme violations.

My speech at the UN Human Rights Council about their recent report on Israel on behalf of the @UNWatch :

I ask the UN, the Arab League, and everyone who had waving the Palestinian flag since October 7:

Where is the flag of Yemen?

In my country, half a million people have… pic.twitter.com/4c9Ilbjxqe

— Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) March 1, 2025