Netanyahu: Israel is ‘far ahead’ of its enemies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Intelligence head Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva (right) visit an IDF Intelligence base, May 23, 2023. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.

The prime minister spoke after briefings on Iran and counterterror efforts.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an IDF Intelligence base on Tuesday together with the head of IDF Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and additional commanders.

The prime minister received an in-depth briefing on the efforts being made in various fields regarding the Iranian threat.

He was also presented with details of the daily efforts to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and reviewed intelligence information that enabled the targeting of the senior Islamic Jihad commanders in the Gaza Strip during “Operation Shield and Arrow” earlier this month

“I have just finished visiting one of our intelligence bases and I leave very encouraged,” Netanyahu said.

“Israel has opened a gap against all of our enemies and it has done so with a combination of human intelligence and artificial intelligence. What I saw here is that the future is already here today. So let all of our enemies know: We are far ahead of you.”

Also participating in the visit were National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and the prime minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman and Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.

After the visit, the prime minister was briefed on the “Bridges project,” the goal of which is to impart technological know-how to pupils from the periphery.