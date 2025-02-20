Wesleyan University anti-Zionist students planning ‘mass’ regional demonstration

As part of the demonstration, the students will issue a slew of demands calling for policies that fulfill the requirements of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Students for Justice in Palestine at Wesleyan University (WesSJP) and other allied anti-Zionist groups are planning a "Mass Action" demonstration across the entire northeast region of the US to call for alienating and destroying the State of Israel.

According to an announcement published on Tuesday in the school’s student newspaper, The Wesleyan Argus, the so-called Mass Action could take place at as many as 15 universities simultaneously on Feb. 24, drawing an army of students, non-students, faculty, and staff who will suspend normal business to participate in it.

Wesleyan’s version of the event will take place at the Usdan University Center and the North College academic department.

“ALL [sic] students, faculty, and community members are invited to the upcoming events and rally to join and strengthen the mass movement for a liberated Palestine, and to demand of our institutions and the federal government that they immediately cease support for the Zionist state and the industries which profit from warmongering, genocide, and oppression across the globe,” wrote event organizer and Wesleyan student June Labourdette.

“The rally itself will be a mass demonstration of solidarity between our community, Palestine, and the many struggles that unite organizers and workers around the world.”

She continued, “The fight for a free Palestine is an intersectional movement that encompasses fights for environmental justice, racial justice, health care and reproductive justice, and the liberation of oppressed peoples worldwide.”

Labourdette went on to describe a paranoid worldview in which Zionism is linked to “mass surveillance” which “gives our government and institutions the capability to identify members of our movement through their usual clothing or facial recognition trained on ID databases” and implored protesters who attend the event to conceal their identifies by “wearing masks and sunglasses or nondescript clothing.”

At past anti-Israel protests, such instructions have facilitated hate crime assaults, property destruction, and the illegal occupation of campus buildings.

They include terminating foreign aid to Israel, severing Wesleyan University’s relationship with the aerospace company Pratt & Whitney, and ending “all university partnerships and programs with Israeli academic institutions due to their direct contribution to the Zionist state’s goals of colonization.”

According to Labourdette, these demands, and others, were authored by the group known as the February Action Committee, a splinter group of National Students for Justice for Palestine (NSJP) by way of its affiliation with Connecticut Students for Palestine.

NSJP, which has been linked to Islamist terrorist organizations, has publicly discussed its grand strategy of using the anti-Zionist student movement as a weapon for destroying the US.

“Divestment is not an incrementalist goal. True divestment necessitates nothing short of the total collapse of the university structure and American empire itself,” it said in Sept. 2024 in a now-deleted tweet.

“It is not possible for imperial spoils to remain so heavily concentrated in the metropole and its high-cultural repositories without the continuous suppression of populations that resist the empire’s expansion; to divest from this is to undermine and eradicate America as we know it.”

The group’s statement followed a series of revelations of SJP’s revolutionary goals and its apparent plans to amass armies of students and young people for a long campaign of subversion against US institutions, including the economy, military, and higher education.

Like past anti-American movements, NSJP is also fixated on the presence and prominence of Jews in American life and the US’s alliance with Israel, the world’s only Jewish state.

Achieving its goals has involved causing havoc on college campuses across the US and enlisting groups such as WesSJP to publicly proclaim its support for Hamas, a jihadist terrorist group which is responsible for mass murder and mass rape.

“On that day [Oct. 7, 2023], [Hamas] fighters broke through the occupation walls, initiating a new chapter in the struggle against the US-Israeli war machine, and demanding the release of thousands of Palestinians unfairly imprisoned across their historic homeland,” WesSJP said in a manifesto, published in September, which equated Israel with vermin and seemingly described WesSJP as an arm of Hamas.

“Our actions are part of a strategy that strives to isolate this invasive imperial threat, and weaker it to aid in its eventual abolition. In addition to this, having undergone a major restructuring process, WesSJP looks forward to strengthening our movement capacity in collaboration with other organizations on campus, the Middletown community, and Connecticut as a whole by leaning into political education and direct action.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, Labourdette, drawing on the language of Marxism, proclaimed that the event will further anti-Zionists’ dream of a “liberated Palestine.”

“It is perhaps more important than ever to continue showing up for Palestine, showing up for each other, and carry out open, democratic mass action.”

Wesleyan University acceded to WesSJP’s demands during the campus disturbances of the 2023-2024 academic year even as advocacy groups denounced the movement of which it is a part as antisemitic.

In May, president Michael Roth agreed, at WesSJP’s behest, to create scholarships for “displaced” Palestinian students, form a working group of anti-Zionists which will “review” the possibility of an academic boycott of Israeli institutions, disclose its investments in what SJP called the “military industrial complex” and Israeli companies — a provision of the deal the school has already satisfied —and consider a divestment proposal authored by another anti-Zionist group of students and faculty.

“Later this month, representatives from the pro-Palestinian protest will meet members of the Investment Committee,” Roth said in a statement announcing the concessions, which were made as part of a deal to end a protest encampment.

“In the fall, the Committee for Investor Responsibility (CIR) — a standing representative body of students, faculty, alumni, and staff — will be able to propose changes to the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework for investment/divestment for consideration by the board at its fall meeting.”

Ultimately, Wesleyan rejected divestment. Its board of trustees said that “adopting a strategy that requires divesting from an ever-changing list of companies depending on changing political conditions—the proposal recommended divestment from approximately 300 companies—would be impractical and irresponsible.”