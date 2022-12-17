Western Wall Rabbi slams UN envoys for nixing visit: ‘A resounding victory for evil’

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch told the European ambassadors that Jews “don’t need anyone’s approval” for sovereignty over the holy site.

By World Israel News Staff

The rabbi of the Western Wall slammed four European ambassadors to the United Nations after they boycotted a visit to the holy site over its location in eastern Jerusalem, saying Jews “don’t need anyone’s approval” for sovereignty over the site, which it has had for two millenia.

Last week, UN envoys from Italy, Romania, Slovenia, and Moldova pulled out of a group visit to the Western Wall, after the European Union gave an order to nix participation over the claim that Israeli sovereignty is not recognized at the holy site.

The tour at the site took place with representatives of seven other nations, including Serbia, Haiti, Sierra Leone, Thailand, Costa Rica, Belize and Georgia.

In an open letter to the four envoys, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch expressed his “extreme dismay.”

“‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ Your decision to ‘avoid’ the tour was a resounding victory for evil, a choice that is deeply upsetting.”

“The Jewish nation does not need anyone’s approval for its eternal connection with Jerusalem and the Western Wall. This is a bond of thousands of years that was shaped by the love of a nation for its God and forged through the fire of destruction. It is a bond that is validated every single day by unusual archaeological findings from the days of ancient kings of Judah, discovered in the earth of Jerusalem. Had you joined the tour, you would have seen them yourself,” he wrote.

“Cynical people have been spreading the disdainful libel that the Jewish nation is threatening the Temple Mount and Jerusalem’s peace. They have been doing so since 1929. The truth is quite the contrary. The Jewish nation is the only one in the last two-thousand years under whose sovereignty there is real and complete freedom of religion for all religions,” the rabbi went on.

“What was done cannot be undone. Your choice was made and its echoes were heard around the world. But if the welfare of Jerusalem is indeed dear to you, if you actually wish to partner with those from all religions who sincerely wish to make Jerusalem a city of peace, then you must stand by historic, archaeological, and cultural truth and see the Israeli tolerance and acceptance of all religions in Jerusalem,” he concluded.