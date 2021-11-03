When Naftali met Bill: PM Bennett and Bill Gates meet at UN climate conference

Bill Gates and Naftali Bennett at the UN conference on climate change, Nov 2, 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister emphasizes Israeli innovation in water management.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday with Bill Gates at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and discussed the importance of recruiting the business sector in the global fight against climate change.

Bennett noted that Israel is working toward regional cooperation with its neighbors in the energy and water fields.

He pointed out that the countries of the region had much land but a shortage of water, Israel, which is a very small country, had the ability to generate energy that produces water.

Israel is a world leader in water purification and recycling, as well as in desalination. About 93% of Israel’s wastewater is purified, and 86% is recycled for use in agriculture.

They decided to establish a joint workgroup between Israel and the Gates Foundation to harness the power of Israeli hi-tech.

“Israel is known as the startup nation and I think it’s time that we channel our national energy, which is the energy of the people, and the brainpower, to fighting climate change,” said Bennett.