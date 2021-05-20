‘Who’s Jewish?’: LA police investigate pro-Palestinian mob after restaurant attack

Several cars stopped and men got out, asking “Who’s Jewish?” before attacking diners at an L.A. restaurant , an eyewitness reported.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

A pro-Palestinian mob that attacked Jewish diners at a Los Angeles restaurant will be investigated for hate crimes, the city’s mayor said.

Witnesses said members of a car caravan flying Palestinian flags attacked outdoor diners just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a sushi restaurant in the Beverly Grove area as Palestinian terrorists in Gaza continue to target Israeli civilians with rocket fire.

The Los Angeles Times said a witness, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said some people from the caravan threw bottles and chanted “death to Jews” and “free Palestine.”

“Somebody in one of the cars driving by started throwing glass bottles or glass cups at the tables and they shattered everywhere,” a woman diner, who didn’t want to be identified, told KCBS-TV.

Several cars stopped and men got out, began running toward the tables and began asking “Who’s Jewish?” the woman said.

KTLA-TV reported that a witness, who was not identified, said fighting erupted when two men replied they were.

Video showed a man being punched on a sidewalk.

The man, who wished to be identified only as M, told KABC-TV that he was helping plan an upcoming wedding with four Jewish friends when the car caravan rolled up.

Video showed some men dressed in black getting out of a car and pushing M’s friend to the ground. M grabbed a metal stanchion. Video showed him swinging it at attackers.

M said he grabbed it to scare the men.

“There were many girls behind us. I was scared that they would attack everybody,” he said.

M was followed to his car, punched and pepper sprayed, and was treated at a hospital, he said.

Restaurant staff rushed patrons inside, locked the doors and called police.

No arrests were immediately made.

Police said five victims were punched or hurt by broken glass, but nobody was seriously injured. At least three suspects were being sought.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, in tweets posted Wednesday afternoon, said the LAPD is looking into the assault as a hate crime and condemned what he called an “organized, anti-Semitic attack.”

“Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city,” he posted. “L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate.”