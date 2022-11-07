World leaders congratulate Netanyahu on election victory, but still not Biden

“We share the same desire to strengthen the already strong ties between Israel and France,” says President Macron.

By JNS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday congratulated Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his right-religious bloc’s victory in last week’s elections.

“I just called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him for his victory in the elections. We share the same desire to strengthen the already strong ties between Israel and France,” Macron tweeted.

The two leaders discussed regional issues, with a focus on Iran’s nuclear program, Israeli media reported.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also newly elected, said he “looks forward to working with returning prime minister.”

Netanyahu has also been congratulated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Congratulations to @netanyahu on winning the elections. It’s always important to see real democracy in action. 🇺🇦 & 🇮🇱 share common values & challenges that now require effective cooperation. We hope to open a new page in cooperation with the new 🇮🇱 Government for 🇺🇦&🇮🇱 benefit! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 3, 2022

Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022



Notably, U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to formally congratulate Netanyahu.

On Friday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides reportedly said that the delay was due to Biden’s busy schedule ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, and that a call would be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu on Sunday met individually with other party heads from his Likud Party-led bloc—namely, Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich, Aryeh Deri of Shas and Yitzhak Goldknopf of United Torah Judaism—as the process of forming the country’s next governing coalition kicked into gear.

The bloc secured a decisive win in the elections, with Likud garnering 32 mandates, Religious Zionism 14, Shas 11 and UTJ 7—for a total of 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

The official results will be presented to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, following which he will have seven days to hold consultations with all party heads before tasking someone—Netanyahu, barring a force majeure—to form Israel’s next government.

World Israel News contributed to this report.