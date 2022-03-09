‘Zionist enemy will pay’ for deaths of Iranians in Syria, says terror group

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that two of its operatives were killed in the Israeli airstrike near Damascus, and pledged to seek revenge against the Jewish State.

Days after an alleged Israeli airstrike on an Iranian military base in Syria, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that two of its operatives were killed in the incident and pledged to seek revenge.

“Guard colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saidnejad were martyred — a crime committed by the Zionist regime during a rocket attack in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria, yesterday morning,” the IRGC said in a Tuesday statement on its website.

“There is no doubt that the Zionist enemy will pay a price for this crime,” the militant group added.

On Monday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a monitoring group that tracks airstrikes and military operations in the country, reported that Israeli missiles struck “a weapons and ammunition depot operated by Iran-backed militias near the Damascus International Airport.”

The SOHR said that the strike marked Israel’s seventh aerial attack on a target in Syria in 2022.

While initial reports from Syrian media indicated that the two men killed in the attack were civilians working at a marble factory, the SOHR released a report stating that they were Iranian operatives in a military base.

According to Reuters, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that holding Israel accountable for airstrikes in Syria “ is one of the main goals of the resistance (forces) in the region.”

Israel did not confirm nor deny responsibility for the strike, but the IDF is known to regularly carry out airstrikes against Iranian assets in Syria.

Security coordination between Israel and Russia regarding Syria’s airspace is apparently one main reason why Israel is reticent to take sides in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.