1 murdered, 4 wounded in terrorist shooting on Israeli highway

Israeli security and rescue forces and the scene of a Terror shooting attack on road number 4 near Yavne, October 15, 2024. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

Terrorist opens fire at drivers on major Israeli highway near Mediterranean coast, killing one and wounding four others.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One man was killed and four people were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack on a major Israeli highway near the Mediterranean coast Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred on Route 4 near the Yavne Interchange, when a terrorist opened fire on passing cars wounding several people.

During the attack, the terrorist was shot and killed on the scene by a civilian who, according to Israeli media outlets, received his personal firearm license three months ago.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded before evacuating them to Assuta Medical center in Ashdod and Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

“We provided initial treatment at the scene and performed CPR on a 30-year-old man in critical condition,” said United Hatzalah volunteer first responders Doron Sabah, Shmuel Bechor, and Alexi Gretzniko,v who treated a critically injured man at the first scene.

“We were also told that other first responders and a United Hatzalah ambulance team treated at two additional locations a person in light to moderate condition who was transported to the hospital by the United Hatzalah ambulance, and a lightly injured man. It was also reported that another driver was injured by shards of glass and continued driving to the Nir Galim intersection.”

One of the five people injured, a doctor, was struck by a passing car after he pulled over to treat one of the shooting victims.

Another victim, a man roughly 30 years of age, was listed in critical condition following the shooting, and later succumbed to his wounds after being evacuated from the scene.

Kaplan Medical Center reported that a 37-year-old victim who had been shot in the thigh was in moderate condition.

MDA reported that another victim, in his early 40s, was treated for wounds caused by broken glass after his car was hit by gunfire.