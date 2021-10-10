2 killed in air strike in Syria attributed to Israel

Picture of alleged Israel Air Force strike near Damascus, published by the official Syrian news agency, Nov. 24, 2020. (SANA)

Drone depot reportedly at T-4 airbase, where Hezbollah is said to have a significant presence.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Two people were killed in what The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said was an Israeli air strike on an airbase on Saturday.

According to the Observatory, the missile strike targeted a drone depot at the T-4 air base in central Syria.

Syria’s state-run news, SANA said that, “at around 9:00pm, the Israeli enemy… fired a volley of missiles towards the T4 military airport.” SANA added that six soldiers were wounded.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Hezbollah has a significant presence at T-4, where pro-Iranian militias reportedly stored weapons.

The nationalities of killed and wounded men weren’t clear.

Over the past two years, air strikes attributed to Israel have hit Iranian military depots and convoys in Syria. Israeli officials rarely comment on the strikes.