2 Palestinians killed while attacking IDF soldiers

Muhammad Hushiya, one of two terrorists slain near Jenin while attacking IDF forces, Jan. 2, 2022. (Twitter)

Two Palestinians opened fire on IDF troops who were razing terrorists’ homes; soldiers fired back, killing the assailants.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Two armed Palestinian men were killed early Monday morning after opening fire on IDF troops during the razing of the homes of terrorists who fatally shot an Israeli soldier several months ago.

IDF troops entered Kafr Dan, a small village near Jenin in northern Judea and Samaria, late Sunday evening after receiving an order to demolish the homes.

According to reports, troops immediately were attacked by locals hurling rocks and explosive devices. After several minutes in Kafr Dan, shots were fired at soldiers by Palestinian gunmen.

The IDF returned fire, striking and killing two.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the men as Muhammad Hushiya, 22, and Fuad Abed, 25.

Videos widely circulating on Arabi- language social media and reposted by Telegram blogger Amar Assadi depicted Abed broadcasting live from the scene, smiling and laughing while others around him threw projectiles at IDF soldiers.

An additional three Palestinians were wounded during the clash, including one who was hospitalized in critical condition.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, which is affiliated with the PA’s ruling Fatah party, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad took credit for the shooting attack.

In September 2022, Ahmed and Abdul Rahman Abed fatally shot Major Bar Falah, 30, in a firefight near Kafr Dan.

Ahmed Abed was a graduate of the PA’s police academy and a member of the PA security forces at the time of the attack.

He and Abdul Rahman Abed were shot dead shortly after Falah’s slaying.

According to the IDF, one of the men was armed with a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun, and the other with a semi-automatic weapon.