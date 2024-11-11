3 injured, including a baby, as Hezbollah rockets pound northern Israel

MDA treat an Israeli wounded in the head by flying shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket attack in central Israel. (Twitter Screenshot)

Three people, including a baby, were injured after Hezbollah rockets pounded northern Israeli city, as IDF warns villagers in southern Lebanon to evacuate.

By World Israel News Staff

At least three people were injured Monday afternoon, after Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon launched roughly 50 rockets at northern Israel.

The projectiles were directed towards the city of Karmiel and its environs, with multiple rockets landing inside Karmiel.

One rocket struck the Arab Israeli town of Bi’ina, located near Karmiel, injuring a 27-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and an 8-month-old baby.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the attack to treat the injured and evacuate them to a local hospital for further treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the female victim is listed in moderate condition, while the 35-year-old man and the baby are both in light condition.

In addition to the three victims who were injured in the rocket attacks, a number of other people were treated for shock.

Most of the rockets were either intercepted or landed in open spaces causing no damage, the IDF said.

The Israeli military called on the residents of villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate, ahead of an apparent airstrike against Hezbollah.

The IDF’s Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adaree, urged villagers from 21 towns south of the Awali River to leave there homes and move northward.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist activities force the IDF to act forcefully against it in these areas, and we do not intend to harm you,” Adaree said.

” For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move to the north of the Awali River. For your safety, you must evacuate without delay.”

“Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, facilities or weapons is putting his life in danger.”