4th time in a month: IDF intercepts cocaine shipment on Egyptian border

View of highway 10, on the southern Israeli border with Egypt. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The IDF thwarted an attempt by smugglers on the Egyptian border to traffic about NIS one million worth of cocaine into Israel on Monday, the fourth such interception in a month’s time.

An IDF spokesman stated that its troops thwarted the smuggling of about five kilograms of cocaine worth NIS one million on the Egyptian border in the area of the Paran Territorial Brigade.

The force transferred the drugs for further treatment by the Israel Police, the military stated.

This is the fourth such attempt by smugglers to run cocaine into Israel in recent weeks.

Attempts to run cocaine from Egypt into Israel have apparently recently increased significantly while attempts to smuggle hashish have occurred relatively frequently in recent months, occasionally with an exchange of fire between Israeli security forces and the smugglers.

The police declined to respond to TPS’ inquiries on the scope and magnitude of this new and worrying trend.

Israel in recent years has built a fence along the Egyptian border to block the flow of work migrants coming to the country from Africa through Egypt. The tall fence has also helped slow down the prolific smuggling trade from Egypt into Israel, mostly the work of local Bedouin tribes.

Israel has deployed Special Forces to contend with the smugglers, who often become violent when encountering Israeli interceptors.