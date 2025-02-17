500 days in captivity: Knesset hears of released hostages’ ongoing struggles

Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and supporters protest at the assembly hall of the Knesset, February 17, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

‘These are captivity survivors who have endured life-altering experiences that will leave them with lifelong scars,’ said Professor Hagai Levine, who has been actively accompanying the families since the beginning of the war.

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

As Israelis marked the 500th day of captivity for the hostages in Gaza, lawmakers of the Knesset’s Health Committee gathered on Monday to hear about the medical and psychological state of those who have returned.

“It is crucial to hear the entire truth about the situation of those who have returned from Gaza and their families. The testimonies we have heard here are important,” said MK Tatiana Mazarsky of Yesh Atid, who initiated the committee meeting.

“It is difficult to expose the trauma, and that’s why the world doesn’t care about our suffering. They don’t see our pain. They think we are only attackers. We must not remain silent. We must show what we are going through.”

The session included emotional testimony from the families of returnees and the medical professionals involved in the rehabilitation.

Shemi Kalderon, whose 54-year-old nephew Ofer was held captive and released a few weeks ago, shared his nephew’s health condition. Ofer was hospitalized for several days after his return due to a severe flu and pneumonia.

“Three months ago, Ofer weighed 25 kilos less than today. He said that in the tunnel where he was held, there was a scale. When they realized he would be among the released hostages, and saw how he looked, he had been fed rotten vegetables. He hadn’t seen daylight for 484 days. He had no access to a shower, maybe once every two or three months, all that aside from the physical injuries he endured,” Kalderon shared.

Carmit Palty Katzir insisted to lawmakers that it is impossible for her, her family, and the entire nation to heal the wounds at this time.

“We are still at war; it’s the 500th of October for us today. Until the last hostage returns, we will not heal,” she declared.

Her father was murdered at Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 while her mother Hanna and brother Elad were taken to Gaza.

Hanna was released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023, but died of health complications from her captivity the following year. Soldiers recovered Elad’s body in April 2024.

“It is a disgrace and a shame that we have reached day 500. Everywhere I go, I feel compelled to warn that there are helpless people in captivity we must save,” Palty Katzir said.

Families of returning hostages have previously described physical abuse, torture, and psychological pressure their loved ones went through, while images of emaciated returnees shocked Israelis.

Professor Hagai Levine, who has been actively accompanying the families since the beginning of the war, described the situation with hostages as unprecedented in Israel.

“These are captivity survivors who have endured life-altering experiences that will leave them with lifelong scars,” he said, calling for comprehensive, systematic research into their condition.

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi of the Health Ministry told lawmakers, “Even if some may look fine on the outside, the hospital tests often reveal hidden damage.”

She stressed the need for sustained, individualized care for each returning captive and said the ministry will work “hand in hand” with the survivors and their families for years to come.

Michal Mizrahi from Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, echoed the need for long-term support, detailing the condition of four hostages the hospital treated, who have been held underground for extended periods.

“They suffered from muscle atrophy, drastic weight loss, and vitamin deficiencies,” she reported, stressing that rehabilitation is focused on restoring physical capabilities, with continuous evaluation and nutritional support.

The committee acknowledged significant improvements in the health system work with hostages, but recognized persistent gaps, including the need for better mental health services, long-term financial support, and addressing the needs of secondary victims—children, siblings, and caregivers of the surviving hostages.