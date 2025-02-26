7,000 terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria in 2024

Israelis subjected to an average of 20 terror attacks per day in Judea and Samaria last year, with hundreds of bombings, nearly 180 shootings, hundreds of fire bombings, and dozens of stabbing and ramming attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian Arab terrorists carried out or attempted close to 7,000 attacks on Israelis in Judea and Samaria last year, according to a report by the emergency aid group SSF Rescuers Without Borders – Judea and Samaria.

According to the report, released on Tuesday, during 2024, there were an average of roughly 20 attacks or attempted attacks per day in Judea and Samaria alone, not including attacks in or from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, or inside the State of Israel proper.

The attacks left a total of 27 people dead and 306 injured, the SSF Rescuers Without Borders report said.

More than half of the attacks were rock-throwing incidents, with 3,668 such attacks being reported out on roads across Judea and Samaria last year.

Fire bombings and Molotov cocktail attacks were also common, with 843 such attacks reported in 2024, for an average of 2.3 every day.

There were 671 reported instances of Palestinian Arabs using laser devices to blind Israeli drivers in attempts to cause them to become disoriented and crash.

A total of 526 conventional bombing attacks were reported – excluding firebombs, incendiary devices, or attacks using gas tanks.

Israelis reported 179 shooting attacks across Judea and Samaria last year, along with 364 arson attacks or bombings using gas tanks.

In three dozen cases, bottles or bags of paint were thrown at Israeli vehicles, in order to obscure their windshields and cause the driver to crash.

There were 37 stabbing attacks – 9 of which were successful – and 19 vehicular ramming attacks, 12 of which were successful. In addition, Arab terrorists violently assaulted Israelis in 15 different incidents involving carjackings.