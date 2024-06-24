Search

A Hamas mob roamed an LA neighborhood attacking Jews

The failure to once again confine the hate mob to a protest zone allowed the violence to continue escalating.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Some people are calling this a “pogrom”. It was at best a low-level riot against Jews by Islamic terrorist supporters and Antifa with the complicity of local Los Angeles authorities.

I have an article with more to say about it, but the videos speak for themselves.

The target was Congregation Adas Torah (Congregation of the Bible) but the pro-terror rally spread out to two adjoining synagogues and then the violence spread out past Kosher restaurants, a Jewish school and to nearby residential streets on both sides of Pico Blvd in the Pico Robertson neighborhood where the Hamas rioters freely attacked Jews.

Some Jewish community members stood up to them.

The LAPD was slow to intervene and generally ineffective. The failure to once again confine the hate mob to a protest zone allowed the violence to continue escalating.

This was the same thing that had happened at the Museum of Tolerance and in other instances.

Despite the killing of Paul Kessler at a protest where the sides were not separated, LA authorities continue allowing Hamas supporters free access to their Jewish targets.

And after 8 months at some point that can’t simply be dismissed as incompetence.

The violence was bad enough that politicians have condemned it (rather than the specific perpetrators) even as the media, including the LA Times, predictably describes “clashes erupting between both sides” condemning the Muslims and Marxists who attacked a synagogue and the Jews who didn’t want their synagogue attacked.

