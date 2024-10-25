Search

WATCH: Thousands celebrate Simchat Torah holiday at scene of Nova massacre

Thousands gather at the scene of the Nova massacre, the deadliest attack perpetrated by terrorists invading Israel on October 7th, 2023, at the end of the Simchat Torah holiday – one year after the Hamas atrocities.

