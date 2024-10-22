Doug Emhoff slams Jews voting for Trump

‘So vexing’ – Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff scolds American Jews backing Donald Trump, accusing the former president of antisemitism.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

United States Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, scolded American Jewish supporters of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event over the weekend, accusing Trump of antisemitism.

Emhoff stumped for his wife in Southfield, Michigan Sunday, alongside a smaller event held nearby featuring Rep. Ritchie Torres, a pro-Israel Democrat from New York.

The event targeted Jewish voters, featuring Harris-Walz campaign logos in Hebrew, and a “Kamalat Shabbat” display, a spoof on the “Kabalat Shabbat” prayers at the beginning of the Sabbath.

Some 160 people joined the Southfield event, as Emhoff made the case for his wife’s presidential bid, while heavily disparaging her 2024 opponent.

The Second Gentleman said it was “vexing” that Trump has the support of some Jewish voters, accusing him of ‘fomenting’ antisemitism.

“Donald Trump on Jews, it’s so vexing to me that any Jew supports him,” Emhoff said. “It really is shocking that a Jew would look at this man, who has said so many antisemitic things, dined with antisemites, and literally went to an event purporting to fight antisemitism in D.C. a few weeks ago, and said that if he loses, he is going to blame the Jews.”

“He has repeatedly said that Jews who don’t vote for him should have their heads examined. I think I was called a ‘crappy Jew’.”

Former President Trump has repeatedly warned that Israel and American Jews would be “doomed” if Harris wins next month’s presidential election, accusing her and the Democratic party of antisemitism.

“It is so vexing to me how any Jew would support this guy, because he foments antisemitism everywhere he goes,” Emhoff continued. “He does not care about us. He doesn’t.”

In contrast, Emhoff presented his wife as a defender of Israel and the American Jewish community.

“I promise you that she’s deeply invested in the security of Israel and the protection of the Jewish people, and this didn’t just come when she met me, this goes way before me.”

“In her childhood she used to collect charity in those little blue JNF boxes to plant trees in Israel. She was doing that as a kid. She had been to Israel several times.”