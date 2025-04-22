Terrorist who participated in Oct 7 massacres killed in IDF strike

Scene of an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 1, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

IDF spokesperson said Ahmad Mansour, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and took part in the massacre of Israelis, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

By World Israel News Staff

A Gaza terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and took part in the massacres of Israelis in southwestern Israel that day was killed in an Israeli airstrike recently, an IDF spokesperson announced on Monday.

The Israeli military did not provide details regarding the timing or location of the airstrike, saying only that it successfully eliminated Ahmad Mansour, an operative in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization.

The IDF statement also noted that the strike that killed Mansour was carried out with the aid of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Along with his direct involvement in the October 7 invasion, Mansour was also responsible for planning PIJ’s rocket attacks on Israel.

It is unclear if the terrorist referred to in the IDF statement is the same Ahmad Mansour who was killed in an IDF airstrike near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 6.

According to the IDF spokesperson, during the 72 hours from Friday through Sunday, the Israel Air Force carried out airstrikes on more than 200 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including terrorist squads, rocket and sniper positions, weapons depots, and buildings used by terrorists for terrorist activities.

As part of the IDF’s ongoing ground operations in Gaza, Israeli troops operating in the Shaboura and Tel Sultan areas of Rafah and the Morag Corridor in the south have in recent days destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located a cache of weapons, including grenades, ammunition, and additional military equipment, the IDF said.

In addition, forces of the IDF’s 252nd Division, operating in the northern Gaza Strip, identified several terrorists inside a structure containing underground infrastructure.