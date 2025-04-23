WATCH: IAF eliminated 9 high level terrorists, dozens of command posts in strikes in Lebanon April 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-eliminated-9-high-level-terrorists-dozens-of-command-posts-in-strikes-in-lebanon/ Email Print Dozens of IAF jets struck over 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and eliminated nine key terrorists, including Unit 4400’s deputy commander, Hassan Ali Nasr, who was working to rebuild Hezbollah’s military strength. HezbollahIAFLebanon