Ben-Gvir meets senior GOP officials at Mar-a-Lago

As part of the minister’s first-ever official visit abroad, Ben-Gvir also met with Jewish community leaders, public figures, and American government officials.

By JNS

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met with senior members of the Republican Party at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night.

“I had the honor and privilege of meeting with senior members of the Republican Party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate,” Ben-Gvir tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“They expressed support for my clear stance on how action should be taken in Gaza — that food and aid depots should be bombed to create military and political pressure to bring our hostages home,” he stated.

His office added that during the Mar-a-Lago dinner, Ben Gvir met with GOP House of Representatives Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and was invited to speak to members of Congress and senators from the Republican Party.

Addressing attendees in Hebrew through an interpreter, Ben-Gvir said, “I love you very much, I love the American people. We have a joint war against the jihadists — for many years, I’ve been fighting against them.”‘

He added: “Thank God, we’ve made a few changes in Israel in how we treat jailed terrorists. It used to be like a hotel over there. We took away all their privileges, canteen, showers, television, radio.”

The statement from Ben-Gvir’s office said that the Tuesday evening dinner also included dozens of “senior businessmen” from Miami.

Ahead of the dinner, Ben-Gvir visited a Miami-area police station.

As part of the minister’s first-ever official visit abroad, which started on Monday, Ben-Gvir also met with Jewish community leaders, public figures and American government officials, his office stated.

Following his arrival at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday, Ben-Gvir was hounded by left-wing Israeli activists, who accused the right-wing minister of being a “racist” and a “terrorist.”

After his arrival, Ben-Gvir met with members of the Boca Raton Jewish community, as well as the Aleph Institute, a group that supports Jewish prison inmates and is affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Ben-Gvir toured the Everglades Correctional Institute, meeting with Jewish inmates and observing rehabilitation programs.

The police minister also visited an Israeli supermarket in Hollywood, Florida and stopped at a Jewish-owned gun store in the Miami area.

Ben-Gvir will leave for New York on Wednesday, including a stop at Yale University in Connecticut. There, he will meet with students and faculty at an off-campus event hosted by Shabtai, a global Jewish leadership society independent from the university.

The US visit, which a spokesman for Ben-Gvir described to JNS earlier this month as “political-diplomatic,” marks the minister’s first official overseas visit since he joined the government in December 2022.

