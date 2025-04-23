Netanyahu: ‘Israel stands with India’ after ‘barbaric’ terror attack

The body of Adil Hussain Shah, a daily-wage worker, who was killed when militants indiscriminately opened fire on a crowd of mainly tourists on Tuesday, is carried for burial at his village Hapatnar, about 20 km (13 miles) from Pahalgam where the incident took place, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

U.S. President Donald Trump called the news “deeply disturbing” and said that Washington “stands strong with India against terrorism.”

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he was “deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the prime minister continued. “Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism.”

At least 26 people were killed in a terrorist shooting in an Indian-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir, the Associated Press reported.

“This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” stated Omar Abdullah, the area’s chief minister.

A “little-known” group called the “Kashmir Resistance” took responsibility for the attack and stated via social media that it was unhappy that 85,000 “outsiders” live in the area, leading to a “demographic change,” Reuters reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the attack, tweeting, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

The Indian embassy in Israel thanked Sa’ar for his comment and said that “India deeply appreciates Israel’s solidarity with India in its fight against terror.”

World leaders and many members of Congress denounced the attack on social media.

JD Vance, the U.S. vice president, is currently in India on an official visit with his wife and children.

“Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people,” he stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

The American Jewish Committee’s Asia Pacific Institute stated that it mourns “in solidarity with the people of India and those directly impacted by this attack.”