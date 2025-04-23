WATCH: Massive wildfires engulf forest near Beit Shemesh, major highways closed April 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-wildfires-engulf-forest-near-beit-shemesh-major-highways-closed/ Email Print Massive wildfires, fueled by extreme heat, are devastating central Israel, forcing evacuations, closing major highways, and overwhelming firefighting efforts in a national emergency centered around Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-23-at-15.04.18_981e023b.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-23-at-15.32.56_3bdb8395.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-23-at-15.23.08_57c5011f.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-23-at-14.17.18_40b245be.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-23-at-14.22.52_52c95b58.mp4 Beit ShemeshMDAwildfire