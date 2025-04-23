Search

WATCH: Massive wildfires engulf forest near Beit Shemesh, major highways closed

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-wildfires-engulf-forest-near-beit-shemesh-major-highways-closed/
Email Print

Massive wildfires, fueled by extreme heat, are devastating central Israel, forcing evacuations, closing major highways, and overwhelming firefighting efforts in a national emergency centered around Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

>