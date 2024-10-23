WATCH: Hundreds gather at site of Nova massacre for Hoshana Rabbah morning prayers

The Nova festival, where hundreds of young Israelis were slaughtered, was one of the deadliest sites of the Oct. 7th massacre.

Here, one year ago, over 400 festival-goers were murdered.

Today, one year later, Am Yisrael has returned.

We pray here – and we will not give up.

And soon dancing again. pic.twitter.com/f6qzj7P6wI

— daniel hanukha (@israelifihther) October 23, 2024