WATCH: Hundreds gather at site of Nova massacre for Hoshana Rabbah morning prayers October 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-gather-at-site-of-nova-massacre-for-hoshana-rabbah-morning-prayers/ Email Print The Nova festival, where hundreds of young Israelis were slaughtered, was one of the deadliest sites of the Oct. 7th massacre.Here, one year ago, over 400 festival-goers were murdered.Today, one year later, Am Yisrael has returned.We pray here – and we will not give up.And soon dancing again. pic.twitter.com/f6qzj7P6wI— daniel hanukha (@israelifihther) October 23, 2024 Hundreds of Jews attended the overnight prayers at the Nova festival grounds before the Hoshana Rabba prayers in the morningThere were also some artists performing. This song is from slichot called "HaNeshama Lach" https://t.co/xI7KobRmWA pic.twitter.com/wKQXcgdIwb— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) October 23, 2024 Hoshana RabbahNova FestivalSuccot