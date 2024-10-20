Pro-Hamas ‘Stone Jewish demons’ singer to perform in London

“Allah is the greatest, proclaim it, all the Jews will pay,” sings terror-supporting vocalist.

By World Israel News Staff

A pro-Hamas singer whose songs include lyrics praising violence against Jews and Israelis is slated to perform at an upcoming music festival in London, according to a Jewish Chronicle report.

Jordanian vocalist Abdel Fattah Owainat is scheduled to sing at the ironically-named Global Peace and Unity Festival (GPU) in London, an event that includes numerous terror-supporting musicians and speakers.

The GPU Festival describes itself as “the largest Muslim lifestyle, interfaith and multicultural event of its kind in the world.”

Owainat’s song lyrics include verses such as “O Son of Zion: no matter how strong you are, for my country, blood is cheap… We throw stones, small and big, at the Jewish demons.”

Additional lyrics from Owainat’s works include “the lands are forbidden to enemies… Allah is the greatest, proclaim it, all the Jews will pay” and “may my father and mother be sacrificed for you… make the enemies drink humiliation.”

In 2020, Owainat was a featured singer on a compilation album called Jihadi Hill, according to the JC.

Owainat has posted content on social media praising Hamas and terror attacks against Israelis and Jews on numerous occasions.

The GPU Festival will host speakers including Ismail Patel, an anti-Israel activist who “saluted” Hamas for “standing up to Israel.”

Ex-Dutch politician Joram van Klaveren, who shared a video claiming that the October 7th Hamas massacres were faked, is also expected to speak at the festival.

Notably, promotional materials for the festival included the Metropolitan Police logo, suggesting that the authorities had partnered with organizers and approved the event.

After the JC reached out to the police, a spokesman claimed that they had not approved the use of their logo and had contacted GPU demanding it be removed.

“This conference is outrageous. From celebrating the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, to denying the horrors of that barbaric day, to alleged affiliations with the very group that carried out these atrocities, the speakers and performers at this event appear to tick every box of extremism,” a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism told the JC.

“It beggars belief that the Met was a partner to this event, but this is the topsy-turvy world of Met Commissioner Mark Rowley, under whose watch extremists seem to have a free pass. Withdrawing its partnership is not enough: the Met should be scrutinising whether the event should even be permitted to take place at all, and should explain how it came to partner with it in the first place.”