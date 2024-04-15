Majority of young Muslims in UK want Islamic law

The question is not if it will fall to Islamic rule, but, when Britain will fall.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

1 in 3 Muslims living in the UK want Islam to be declared the national religion and for everyone to live under the brutal system of Sharia law which calls for beheadings and amputations.

Less than 1 in 4 Muslims opposed the move while the majority were unwilling to commit.

Among younger Muslims 18-24, 1 in 5 believed that making Islam “our national religion” was “very desirable”, and a total of 43% supported redefining the UK as an Islamic state.

Only 16% opposed it.

This younger group who are the future of Muslims in the UK was also the one most likely to sympathize with Islamic terrorists.

1 in 4 British Muslim men expressed a positive view of Jihad. 46% of British Muslims sympathized with Hamas as did 58% of younger British Muslims.

None effectively sympathize with Israel. Previously 1 in 4 Muslims had sympathized with the 7/7 suicide bombers in London.

52% of Muslims supported a ‘blasphemy’ ban on Mohammed cartoons.

This Sharia ‘blasphemy code’ had already been used to justify violence and Islamic terrorist attacks against artists and magazines.

Including the Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris by heavily armed Muslim terrorists.

A previous poll reported on by The Telegraph in 2015 showed that 1 in 4 Muslims supported the Hebdo attacks.

Among younger Muslim settlers, 59% supported a blasphemy ban, with only 20% opposed.

57% of Muslim settlers in the UK were willing to call for the “compulsory use of Halal food in all schools and hospitals”.

Among younger settlers, 67% were in favor of mandatory Halal.

Setting up conflicts with feminists and LGBTQ activists, 1 in 5 Muslims wanted to legalize polygamy and 1 in 4 wanted to ban homosexuality.

While a majority of Muslim colonists would not commit to the move, both measures had similar levels of opposition and support.

Imposing Sharia law would be a ban on most of the social and lifestyle choices of the Left.

That is a point that the British Left, like its Western counterparts, has not come to terms with, but may have to as Muslims in the UK move beyond supporting non-Muslim parties to forming their own.

39% of UK Muslims supported the formation of a Muslim political party potentially of the kind that had been set up by Muslim Brotherhood movements in Middle Eastern countries.

Only 16% were opposed.

Among younger Muslim colonists, 46% favored a Muslim political party to contend for power in Britain.

Such a party could then be used to impose Islamic law on the rest of the country.

On most issues, with the exception of polygamy, the younger Muslims are more willing to support the imposition of Islam on the United Kingdom than their elders.

The truly relevant poll numbers are not those that cover the entire population, but the next generation.

While most polls group together Muslims, this survey broke down different groups of Muslims showing significant differences among white Muslim converts, Arab Muslims, Pakistani Muslims and African Muslims.

White converts have been depicted as the most “extreme” due to their “misunderstanding” of Islam and indeed have been involved in terrorism.

However, the survey shows that they are actually less likely to support the imposition of Islamic law through blasphemy bans on pictures of Mohammed, Halal, homosexuality, polygamy and other Sharia measures.

41% of Pakistani Muslim colonists in the UK want Sharia law and 37% want Islam to become the national religion.

Pakistani settlers are the largest single Muslim group surveyed.

61% of Pakistan Muslim settlers supported compulsory Halal and 49% wanted an Islamic political party.

While Muslims women in the UK were distinctly unenthusiastic about bringing back polygamy (15% in favor, 38% against), and an abortion ban (19% for and 28% against) they were even more totalitarian about some elements of Islamic theocracy than the men including compulsory Halal (65% for and 7%) against, and even more likely to sympathize with Hamas than the men.

While the poll commissioned by the Henry Jackson Society and conducted by J.L. Partners which was published by The Telegraph found widespread support for Hamas, it also showed that the backing for the brutal Islamic terror theocracy in Israel also translated into some support for establishing a similar system to the one Hamas is working toward in the UK.

A growing number of British Muslims not only want to see an end to Israel, but also to the UK with Islam as the national religion, the imposition of Islamic law and an Islamic political party.

The current poll does not show that the Muslim settler perspective in the UK is growing worse rather it shows that Muslims remained fairly consistent while the British have been in denial.

Similar polls expressing high levels of support for sharia law have circulated as far back as 2006 when 40% of Muslims in the UK wanted Islamic law. 18 years later, 36% support Islamic law.

Across nearly twenty years, Muslims in the UK want what they wanted in their home countries, theocratic supremacy and an end to equal rights for non-Muslims.

The support for Hamas is an expression of a larger supremacist tendency that killed thousands in Israel, but millions around the world from India to Afghanistan to the Middle East and to London, Paris and New York City.

A majority of young Muslims in the UK want sharia Islamic law and a political party to impose it.

If the current immigration rates and demographic transformation rates continue, the question is not if it will fall to Islamic rule, but, when Britain will fall.