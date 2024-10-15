Vandals go full Hitler on London golf course

A swastika scrawled on the grounds of Hendon Golf Course in London. (Twitter Screenshot)

Recently, the golf club hosted a lively Rosh Hashanah celebration organized by Chabad Mill Hill.

By Jewish Breaking News

The peaceful greens of Hendon Golf Club were shattered last week when staff discovered antisemitic graffiti scrawled across the sand bunkers.

Swastikas and hateful Nazi-era slogans like “f*** the Jews” and “Heil Hitler” marred the north London course, sending shockwaves through the local Jewish community.

“It’s utterly appalling,” fumed Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky, who wasted no time reporting the vandalism to the Community Security Trust (CST). “I want the people who did this caught and punished.”

With Yom Kippur just hours away, news of the vandalism spread like wildfire. Hendon Golf Club boasts a significant Jewish membership and sits just minutes from a synagogue.

“For this to occur in the heart of the Jewish community shortly before the onset of Yom Kippur is utterly disgraceful,” a spokesperson for CST told Jewish News.

“We are in regular contact with the police and have urged them to thoroughly investigate this hate crime, and we ask anyone with any information about it to contact CST and the police.”

Antisemitic incidents in the UK, especially in London, have surged since the October 7 Hamas massacre that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Since then, a record-breaking 5,583 incidents have been reported, ranging from vandalism and verbal abuse to physical threats.

Notably, a deranged man in southern England smashed a synagogue’s stained glass windows by hurling a plant pot, and in another instance, an orthodox family was met with threats while leaving a Jewish community center in London.