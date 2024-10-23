Trump set to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Rogan has over 14 million followers on Spotify and the Joe Rogan Experience is the number-one show in the world.

By Blake Mauro, The Washington Free Beacon

Former president Donald Trump is set to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast in the final days leading up to the election, Politico reported.

The episode is expected to be filmed at Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

This will be Trump’s first appearance on Rogan’s show as his campaign continues to court young male voters—a demographic with which Trump is polling stronger than in his previous presidential campaigns.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign also teased an appearance on the top-rated podcast, but no plans have been announced as of Tuesday.