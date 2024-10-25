Nukhba terrorist who led Oct 7th Nova bomb shelter attack eliminated by IDF

bomb shelter in Re'im attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7th (X screenshot)

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was executed by his Hamas captors in September, lost an arm in the attack and was taken hostage along with Alon Ohel, Or Levy, and Eliya Cohen.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Thursday, in a joint effort by the IDF, Israel’s security agency (Shin Bet), and the IAF, the commander in charge of the October 7 attack on the bomb shelter close to the Nova music festival was eliminated.

The IDF reported that Mohammad Abu Itiwi was a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas’s Central Camps Brigade.

Itiwi led the attack on the bomb shelter on Route 232 in the area of Re’im in southern Israel.

While Nova festival attendees were hiding on October 7, terrorists attacked the shelter with grenades, killing many of those inside and injuring others.

Itiwi led many other terror attacks against Israelis, and his name appears on a list of employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Throughout the war, it has come to light that UNRWA, an organization with the stated aim of providing aid to Palestinians, has been heavily embedded with terrorists.

When Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed two weeks ago, one of his bodyguards, also eliminated in the attack, held a UNRWA membership card.

Fateh Sherif, who commanded Hamas in Lebanon and was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre last month, was also an employee of UNRWA.

Sherif was the principal of UNRWA’s Deir Yassin School in Tyre and headed the UNRWA teacher’s union in Lebanon.

The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee unanimously approved two legislative proposals early in October aimed at curbing the activities of UNRWA within Israel.

“UNRWA is out!” Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein declared after the vote.

“The problem of UNRWA did not begin on October 7; it has long been a concern that has surfaced in all its malignancy. For many years, lawmakers across the political spectrum have raised the issue and advanced legislative proposals.”