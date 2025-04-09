WATCH: IDF apprehends terror group leader in Nablus

During a raid in Nablus, IDF forces arrested Mohammed Al-Bana, a senior leader of the Lions’ Den terror group, who is accused of orchestrating multiple attacks and plotting further violence against Israeli civilians.

IDF’s special forces have apprehended one of the most wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Mahmoud Al-Banna.

During his arrest, he attempted to flee, prompting the troops to shoot him in the legs. He was wounded and taken into custody.

Thank you, IDF! pic.twitter.com/VrOB4R4atP

— Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) April 8, 2025