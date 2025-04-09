WATCH: IDF apprehends terror group leader in Nablus April 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-apprehends-terror-group-leader-in-nablus/ Email Print During a raid in Nablus, IDF forces arrested Mohammed Al-Bana, a senior leader of the Lions’ Den terror group, who is accused of orchestrating multiple attacks and plotting further violence against Israeli civilians.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-09-at-05.02.27_527e01ae.mp4IDF’s special forces have apprehended one of the most wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Mahmoud Al-Banna.During his arrest, he attempted to flee, prompting the troops to shoot him in the legs. He was wounded and taken into custody.Thank you, IDF! pic.twitter.com/VrOB4R4atP— Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) April 8, 2025 בפעילות כוחותינו אמש, נעצרו שני מחבלים בהם בכיר לשעבר בתשתית הטרור שסוכלה ״גוב האריות״ והוחרמו כלי נשק ואמצעי לחימה נוספים.כוחות מיוחדים מיחידת הגדעונים (33) של להב 433 במשטרת ישראל, בשיתוף שב״כ וצה״ל, עצרו אתמול במרחב שכם את המחבל מחמוד בנא, מחבל בכיר לשעבר בתשתית הטרור שסוכלה… pic.twitter.com/KG4Yh0jZM4— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 9, 2025 IDFLions' DenNablus