WATCH: IDF apprehends terror group leader in Nablus

During a raid in Nablus, IDF forces arrested Mohammed Al-Bana, a senior leader of the Lions’ Den terror group, who is accused of orchestrating multiple attacks and plotting further violence against Israeli civilians.

