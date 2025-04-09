WATCH: Sen. Kennedy – ‘Israel will slap Iran to Pluto’

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said that if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon, war would break out—not started by Iran, but by Israel, who would “slap them to Pluto,” and that Iran deserves it.

Senetor Kennedy:

"If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, there's going to be a war.

And Iran won't start it.

And I'm not saying America will. Israel will.

Israel will slap Iran to Pluto.

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2025