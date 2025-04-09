WATCH: Sen. Kennedy – ‘Israel will slap Iran to Pluto’ April 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-kennedy-israel-will-slap-iran-to-pluto/ Email Print Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said that if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon, war would break out—not started by Iran, but by Israel, who would “slap them to Pluto,” and that Iran deserves it.Senetor Kennedy:"If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, there's going to be a war. And Iran won't start it. And I'm not saying America will. Israel will. Israel will slap Iran to Pluto. And I don't blame them." pic.twitter.com/AvclNIL1Te— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2025 IranJohn KennedyNuclear weapons