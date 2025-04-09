Search

WATCH: Sen. Kennedy – ‘Israel will slap Iran to Pluto’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-kennedy-israel-will-slap-iran-to-pluto/
Email Print

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said that if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon, war would break out—not started by Iran, but by Israel, who would “slap them to Pluto,” and that Iran deserves it.

>