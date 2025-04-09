Raanana terrorists sentenced to life plus 60 years

Car used by Mahmoud Zidat to ram pedestrians in a terror attack in Raanana on January 15, 2024. (Ichud Hatzala)

Cousins Ahmed and Mahmoud Zidat had murdered one and injured over two dozen in combined ramming and stabbing attacks.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A pair of Palestinian terrorists were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 60 years for an attack they carried out in January 2024 in Raanana in which they murdered an elderly woman and injured over two dozen other people.

Cousins Ahmed (24) and Mahmoud (44) Zidat had been convicted in July of carrying out an act of terrorism under aggravated circumstances, 27 acts of terrorism of attempted murder, multiple acts of terrorism of serious damage under aggravated circumstances, multiple cases of injury under aggravated circumstances motivated by racism, and unlawful possession of a knife motivated by racism, all in connection to their attack.

The pair had stolen two vehicles from the car wash Ahmed worked at and split up to cause as many deaths and injuries in the city as possible.

Ahmed first rammed into a pedestrian, seriously injuring him before crashing into another car. He subsequently stole another one after threatening its female driver with a knife so she would get out.

He ran over two more victims and left the car to stab one of them. When his knife broke, he fled on foot.

In the meantime, Mahmoud plowed at high speed into a group of pedestrians at a bus stop on the other side of Raanana and crashed into the structure, injuring 18, four of them seriously, and killing 79-year-old Edna Bluestein.

He also tried to run away on foot, but was captured a short time later by security forces, who also caught his cousin.

When reading out their sentence, the judges noted that their motivation was linked directly to the war Israel was, and still is, fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“The defendants acted out of a desire to take part in the Hamas war,” the judges said, which had been sparked three months earlier after the Gaza terrorist organization led an invasion of Israel in which they murdered 1,200 men, women and children.

They had acted “out of terrible hatred for Israel and the desire to identify with the October 7 attack, while Israel was still mourning its dead and concerned for its hostages,” the justices said.

The judges also ordered them to pay NIS2.3 million in compensation to their victims and Bluestein’s family.

The Zidats, who come from a village near Hebron and worked in Israel illegally, were also penalized for two attacks they planned but did not end up carrying out.

One was to be an ambush of security forces in Judea and Samaria in late October 2023, when they equipped themselves with knives and an axe but their wait that day was in vain.

Two months later, Ahmed then plotted to assassinate the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman , Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee.

By chance, he had seen Adraee in a Raanana restaurant. He followed him around, wanting to kill him, but had no weapon handy. He returned to the area of same eatery several times in hopes of seeing Adraee again, this time with a knife in hand, but never found him again.