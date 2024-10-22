‘I only did it for the money’ – Iranian spy in Israel

Israeli security forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran hit a school in the town of Gedera, October 1, 2024. (Flash90/Liron Moldovan)

Israeli man who admitted to spying for Iran claims he was motivated only by money, not ideology.

By World Israel News Staff

An Azeri-Israeli man who spied on behalf of Iran during the ongoing war told investigators that he was motivated solely by the financial rewards he received, and said he is not hostile towards the State of Israel.

According to a report from Hebrew language outlet Mako, one of the key players in the newly uncovered 7 member Iranian spy ring claimed he was “blind” to the national security ramifications of his actions.

Aziz Nisanov, who immigrated to Israel from Azerbaijan, admitted that he had carried out numerous activities on behalf of Iran, such as taking pictures of sensitive military bases and other sites that could be potentially targeted by Tehran.

“I know that I made a stupid mistake and that I will pay for it by sitting in prison,” Nisanov told investigators, according to the Mako report.

“I did not realize that I was harming the security of the state. I was blind and did what was asked of me. I was only interested in the money, I did not think about anything else.”

News of the arrest of another Azeri immigrant charged with spying for Iran, Haifa resident Vyacheslav Guschin, surprised his acquaintances.

A friend of Guschin, who was only identified by his first initial G, described him as an unemployed alcoholic who would engage in street brawls with others in the neighborhood.

Gushin worked sporadically in odd jobs, such as washing cars or delivering food, G told Mako.

“He used to spend most of the money he earned on alcohol and cigarettes,” G said. “He lived alone. He often got into fights with people when he was drunk. I thought he could be many things, but a spy? I wouldn’t have dreamed of it.”

According to G, Guschin abruptly disappeared from public life around six weeks ago. Patrons of a local liquor store Guschin frequented had noticed he was not seen for a while.

“We thought that he went abroad to visit his family or that he moved to another neighborhood,” G said.

“Everyone is here in complete shock that he was revealed to be a spy.”