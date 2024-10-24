Freed Israeli hostage tells UN of horrifying sexual assault during captivity

Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta with Amit Soussana, right, as they listen to Vice President Kamala Harris speak in the White House, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday, Amit Soussana, a lawyer who was kidnapped from Kfar Azza by Hamas on October 7th and released after 55 days, described her horrifying ordeal as a hostage in Gaza, which included sexual assault.

“I was held captive alone, chained by my ankle with a metal chain, unable to move, and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom,” she said.

“In that house, I was sexually assaulted by the Hamas terrorist who guarded me. He forced me to go to the shower and entered the room, pointing his gun at me. He was breathing heavily and had a monstrous, beast-like face,” Soussana continued.

“I knew exactly what he was planning to do, yet I couldn’t do anything to prevent it. I was utterly helpless. When the assault was over, I wasn’t even allowed to cry or to be sad. I had no one to comfort me and was forced to act nice to the person who had just sexually assaulted me in the most horrifying way,” she added.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about what that terrible man did to me. We were held in such inhumane conditions. No person should ever be subjected to such ruthless treatment,” she said.

Soussana appealed to the UN to take action to secure the release of the hostages.

“Fulfill your duty. Take immediate action to secure the release of those still held captive. Every day that passes steals another piece of their soul and endangers their life. Act now before it is too late…do not turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed against innocent civilians.”

Soussana attended a screening of a documentary produced by former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg called “Screams Before Silence,” detailing the sexual crimes committed by Hamas on and after October 7th.