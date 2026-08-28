‘This is a disgrace’: Israel blasts 15 countries, EU for defending Hamas-linked UNRWA

Israel lashed out at 15 countries and the European Union after they condemned Israeli action against UNRWA facilities in Jerusalem and demanded the agency be allowed to operate without interference.

“You support an organization that is a breeding ground for terrorism,” the Foreign Ministry fired back, accusing the governments of attacking Israel with “baseless accusations.” Israel says more than 100 UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack, citing a USAID inspector general report referenced by President Trump.

Israel has banned UNRWA operations in its sovereign territory and says the Kafr Akab compound was being used unlawfully. Authorities have begun converting the site into an educational and community center for local Arab children.