‘Enemy From Within’ – Trump rips leaking of Israel’s retaliatory plans

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at an event marking one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Trump condemns leaking of Israel’s military plans, demands Biden administration track down the source.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the leaking of sensitive Israeli military documents shared with the United States, saying the source of the leak was an “enemy from within” the American security establishment.

Last Friday, classified documents in the possession of the Pentagon were leaked to a pro-Iranian Telegram channel via an account operating under the handle “The Middle East Spectator.”

The documents, dated to October 15th and 16th, included details regarding Israel’s plans for its retaliation against Iran over the October 1st ballistic missile attacks.

Israel had provided the drafts to security officials from five English-speaking allied nations: The United States, Australia, Britain, New Zealand, and Canada.

Taking to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, Trump condemned the leak and demanded the Biden administration find the source of the leak.

“U.S. leaked highly confidential Documents from Israel,” Trump wrote. “May have come from Defense Department. Israel has been seriously damaged and compromised by this.”

“Wartime strategy and data. Probably came from Defense Department. MUST FIND THE LEAKER! Israel no longer wants to share documents with U.S., and who can blame them!”

Trump also addressed the leak during a campaign stop in Miami, saying the party responsible is an “enemy from within” the U.S. security establishment.

“They leaked all the information about the way that Israel’s going to fight and how they are going to fight and where they are going to go. And somebody – who did that? Can you imagine somebody doing that?”

“That’s the enemy, I guess that maybe is the enemy from within, as I talk about. We have an enemy from within, they hate to talk about it. Could you imagine, could you imagine.”