Jewish Dems create new religion around Kamala

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

When Kamala isn’t falsely accusing the Jewish State of “genocide”, her campaign is sending out her husband, Doug Emhoff, who has no connection to Judaism, to try to ‘Jewface’ Jewish voters.

The result seems to be some sort of bizarre new religion built around Kamala.

The Democrats are hyping “Kamala Shabbat” dinners in which everyone sits around and discusses her (hopefully non-plagiarized) book.

Here’s an example of a Kamala Shabbat dinner which instead of marking the time when G-d created the world in seven days and took the Jews out of Egypt, instead celebrates Kamala and leftist ideas.

Join together over Shabbat dinner with people curious to learn more about Kamala Harris. We’ll be discussing how her values align with many Jewish values, including:

1. Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World)

A central concept in Jewish ethics, Tikkun Olam calls for individuals to take responsibility for improving society, promoting justice, and healing the world through good deeds and social action.

Actual Tikkun Olam means Divine sovereignty over the world, not social justice campaigns.

But the Kamala Shabbat cult dinner lays out 12 supposed ‘Jewish’ principles that Kamala aligns with. (If these folks knew anything about Judaism, they would have done 13.)

God is only mentioned once in these ’12’ points. Kamala is mentioned several times.

The Torah or Bible isn’t quoted, Kamala’s ghostwritten book is.

None of these various points mention Sukkot.

The dinner is taking place on the Shabbat of Sukkot but no one involved in the Kamala Shabbat seems to be aware of that.

The dinner is also described as taking place indoors rather than in a sukkah.

But when you’ve created a whole new religion built around Kamala and leftist politics, who needs actual Judaism?

Instead of an actual Shabbat dinner dedicated to G-d, they’ve created a Shabbat dinner dedicated to Kamala.

The Kamala Shabbat dinner promises that “we’ll also be discussing select passages from her book, The Truths We Hold, and how we can take action in service of Jewish values.”

This is how you know you’re in a cult.

Perhaps after discussing the centrality of Kamala, they can delve into a description of their dinner from Isaiah 28:8.followed by Pirkei Avos 3:4.

Rabbi Shimon would say: three who ate at one table and have not spoken over it words of Torah, it is as if they had eaten of sacrifices to the dead (idols), as written: “for all their tables are filled with vomit and excrement, without [a clean] place” (Isaiah 28:8). But three who ate at one table and spoke over it words of Torah, it is as if they had eaten from the table of G-d, as written: “and he said to me: ‘this is the table that is before G-d’ (Yechezkel 41:2)”.