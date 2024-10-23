WATCH: IDF special forces arrest wanted terrorist in Nablus October 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-special-forces-arrest-wanted-terrorist-in-nablus/ Email Print The IDF consistently carries out raids into territory controlled by the PA to root out terrorism and confiscate illegal weapons.WATCH ⚡️The moment IDF special forces captured the wanted terrorist Mahmoud Al-’Anati in the old city of Nablus today. pic.twitter.com/1tDJBWsjyw— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 22, 2024 IDFNablusTerrorism