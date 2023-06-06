A NEW ERA: Netanyahu hails new dawn of Artificial Intelligence June 6, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/a-new-era-netanyahu-hails-new-dawn-of-artificial-intelligence/ Email Print “We are at the dawn of a new era for humanity, an era of artificial intelligence. Things are changing at a dizzying pace and Israel must formulate a national policy on this issue,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said after speaking with innovator-entrepreneur Elon Musk. artificial intelligenceBenjamin NetanyahuElon MuskIsraeli technology