‘A new Kristallnacht’: Israeli and Jewish figures react to Amsterdam progrom

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following the violence that erupted in Amsterdam following a football game during which 10 Israelis were injured and three are missing, Israeli and Jewish figures reacted with outrage, with one organization calling the incident a “New Kristallnacht.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) described the attacks on Israeli football fans “a new Kristallnacht.”

“Exactly 86 years after Kristallnacht, when Nazis, along with ordinary Germans hunted Jews through the streets of Europe, we see their ideological heirs rampaging through the streets of Amsterdam once again seeking to spill Jewish blood,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“Thousands of Islamists, who are today’s neo-Nazis in ideology and action, in a clearly premeditated and organized fashion, targeted Jews in what feels to many as a loud echo from history.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent rescue and medical planes to the Netherlands.

Netanyahu called on Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and local security forces “to act decisively and swiftly against the rioters, and to ensure the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, characterized the violent attack as a “progrom.”

He wrote on X, “These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The Western world needs to wake up now!!”

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said once again, “we are forced to witness as Jewish blood is once again shed with impunity.

“I call, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, on the leaders of the world: the responsibility for the safety of Jews in your countries is yours alone.”

The President of United Haztalah, Eli Beer, said, “This is what happens when terrorists are allowed into Europe.”

“Tonight, in central Amsterdam, young Jews were attacked by Palestinians, facing attempted lynching. The police were absent or arrived too late. This is happening in the heart of Europe, and it’s only the beginning. In Israel, we confront this daily, but now it’s spreading to Europe,” he said.