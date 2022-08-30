Actress Gal Gadot visits children in Gaza border town

Star of ‘Wonder Woman’ films surprises a group of Israeli kids in southern Israel with visit to Gaza border town.

By JNS

Israeli actress Gal Gadot paid a visit to the southern Israeli town of Netiv HaAsara on Wednesday, surprising a group of youngsters there.

וונדר וומן בעוטף עזה

.

גל גדות הפתיעה את תושבי העוטף וקפצה לביקור במושב נתיב העשרה שעל גבול הרצועה ❤️ pic.twitter.com/stfJN1JYdm — almog boker (@bokeralmog) August 24, 2022

Netiv HaAsara is one of the closest Israeli towns to the border with the Gaza Strip and was on the front lines during the hostilities earlier this month between the Israeli military and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Gadot, who frequently speaks out in support of Israel’s soldiers, had been chastised on Israeli social media for not condemning the rocket attacks launched towards Israeli population centers from Aug. 5 to 7, reported i24News

The star of the “Wonder Woman” DC Comics series, who has spent much of the year in London working on two new film projects, was among the many Israelis who had to take shelter from the more than 1,100 rockets launched by the terror group.

She was pictured on Aug. 7 in a bomb shelter on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, where she sought safety with her children following a Red Alert.