Additional hostages may be freed Saturday if ceasefire extended

All 33 hostages released, alive and dead, during the second ceasefire spanning January and February 2025. (Courtesy)

It is estimated that 59 hostages remain in Gaza with 35 declared dead.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Israeli source reported on Thursday that additional hostages could be released on Saturday and the ceasefire may be extended.

The first stage of the hostage deal ended on Wednesday with the release of four deceased Israeli captives

It is estimated that 59 hostages remain in Gaza with 35 declared dead.

Also on Thursday, Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz exposed Hamas’s plans for a large-scale attack on communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as along the Seam Line security barrier.

“Hamas files were seized that outlined plans to target towns in Judea and Samaria and along the Seam Line,” said Katz in a statement to regional council heads, according to Israel Hayom.

“The communities in Judea and Samaria serve as the protective wall for most of the State of Israel,” the defense minister emphasized. “When Judea and Samaria are secured, the major cities are secured. We must take an offensive stance in Judea and defeat the enemy.”

Hamas responded to the Defense Minister’s report insisting that the terror group did not plan to attack IDF soldiers and towns during the ceasefire.

Hamas released a statement that said, “We reaffirm our complete commitment to the ceasefire agreement and all its provisions, as well as our readiness to continue negotiations for the next phase of the agreement.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the negotiation team to travel to Cairo on Thursday to resume talks on the continuation of the hostage deal with Hamas, following the completion of Phase 1.

The decision came after the prime minister held consultations regarding whether Jerusalem should send a delegation for the next round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to visit the region early next week, with a stop in Israel.

On Tuesday, Witkoff announced that Israel will send a delegation to Doha or Cairo to move forward with Phase 2 of the hostage deal.

Speaking at an American Jewish Committee meeting in Washington, he emphasized the significant progress made and ongoing efforts to secure the release of more hostages. Witkoff also mentioned that he may join the talks if they produce positive outcomes.