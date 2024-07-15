After calling for immediate ceasefire, UK’s new foreign secretary meets with family of Oct. 7 victim

‘Israel is at war with an empire of evil,’ Israel’s president tells new Labour government’s Foreign Secretary, as the two meet family of slain captive held in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.

By World Israel News Staff

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy met Monday morning with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the family of a slain Israeli captive whose remains are being held in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who was tapped by the new Labour government of Premier Keir Starmer to serve as its foreign affairs chief after the Conservatives were swept from power in the July 4th elections, had called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza prior to meeting with Herzog Monday.

“I want to get back to a balanced position on Israel and Gaza. We’ve been very clear that we want to see a ceasefire,” Lammy said earlier this month, while adding that the new government also wants “to see those hostages out.”

On Monday, Lammy was hosted by President Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, as part of Lammy’s first state trip to the region since taking office.

Following their meeting, the two spoke with the family of Tamir Adar, an Israeli civilian from the border town of Kibbutz Oz who was murdered by Hamas terrorists and whose body is being held by the in Gaza Strip.

“We are at war with an empire of evil that wants to undermine the stability of the world and is rushing to the bomb, undermining international trade, blocking trade routes,” said Herzog.

“And of course [they are] trying to surround Israel by its proxies from all over. That is why there is no more just war. We are a nation seeking peace, and I believe that we must find peace with our neighbors.”

“But above all, stands the issue of our hostages, our brothers and sisters who are in captivity, in terrible circumstances in real danger for their lives.”

“We are working tirelessly to get them out. I sincerely hope that there will be a hostage deal soon, it is a very important step, also on the merits, and to get us out of the conflict. First and foremost, the underlying interest is to bring our hostages back home. I hope and I know that your government is working extremely tirelessly to get our hostages back home.”

During the meeting, Lammy acknowledged the “trauma” Israelis suffered on October 7th, while emphasizing his government’s desire for an immediate ceasefire and the need to end what he called the “suffering and the intolerable loss of life” in the Gaza Strip.

“I come back, very conscious of the trauma of October 7th, and very conscious of the pain and anguish that many hostage families are experiencing and the nation is experiencing.”

“I met with UK hostage families just last night, who shared with me their concerns and fears for their loved ones. I hope that we see a hostage deal emerge in the coming days, and I am using all diplomatic efforts. Indeed, last week with the G7 nations, and particularly with Secretary of State Blinken pressing for that hostage deal. I hope too, that we see a ceasefire soon, and we bring an alleviation to the suffering and the intolerable loss of life that we’re now seeing also in Gaza.”