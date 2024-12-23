Alan Dershowitz emerges as frontrunner to become Trump’s new antisemitism czar

Dershowitz rose to prominence as one of America’s most notable legal scholars and defense attorneys in the late 1960s by becoming Harvard Law School’s youngest full professor at age 28.

By Jewish Breaking News

Donald Trump made fighting antisemitism a cornerstone of his 2024 presidential campaign, and now it looks like he is making good on that promise by quickly filling one of the State Department’s most important diplomatic posts.

Professor Alan Dershowitz has reportedly emerged as a leading contender to serve as Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

Established in 2004 through the Global Antisemitism Review Act, the position commands an annual budget of $1.75 million and is responsible for advancing U.S. foreign policy on antisemitism.

It is currently being held by historian Deborah Lipstadt.

“Dershowitz is being considered. People who care about this are pushing it,” a source close to Trump tells the New York Post.

“He’s a brilliant defender of the Jewish people, a fighter, and has enough intellectual integrity to oppose all the lawfare against Trump, even when he was a Democrat.”

He is most famous for his role in several high-profile defense cases, including serving on O.J. Simpson’s defense team during his 1995 murder trial, representing Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020, and his appellate work where he won 13 of 15 murder cases.

Beyond his legal practice, Dershowitz is well known for his prolific writing, having authored over 40 books including the influential “The Best Defense” and “Chutzpah,” as well as his strong advocacy for civil liberties and his public defense of Israel.

However, the 86-year-old legal scholar faces competition from social media influencer Lizzy Savetsky, who has gained attention as an outspoken defender of Israel and the Jewish people.

She notably faced a torrent of online abuse for her pro-Israel stance after being announced as a star of Real Housewives of New York in 2022.

Adding to her profile, Savetsky’s husband, Ira, made headlines after receiving death threats for offering free plastic surgery to victims of Hamas’ October 7 massacre.

Others reportedly in the mix include career State Department official Ellie Cohanim, who served as deputy special envoy during Trump’s first administration, and Brooke Goldstein, founder of the Lawfare Project, which specializes in using litigation to fight antisemitism.

According to the source quoted in the Post, Goldstein “wants it badly” and has been “running around telling everybody she was born for this job.”