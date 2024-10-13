Alan Dershowitz to sue Muslim influencer following debate on Gaza war

Mohammed Hijab had called the lawyer a “pervert” in a TV debate show on Israel, and Dershowitz immediately said he’d see him in court.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Famed lawyer and Israel defender Alan Dershowitz said Tuesday he is going to sue a Muslim influencer who called him a “pervert” in a TV debate show on the war in Gaza.

Mohammed Hijab, who has over a million followers on YouTube, was going head to head with Dershowitz on a live showing of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

He equated Dershowitz’s stand for Israel with the lawyer’s 2006 role in representing multiple-sex offender Jeffery Epstein in court.

“Wherever we see suffering, wherever we see death and destruction, especially of young people, sexual assault, we see Dershowitz to the rescue, the former defense attorney of Jeffrey Epstein,” he said.

He also condemned the lawyer for being friends with his client and having had a massage at the Epstein home, clearly implying that there was a sexual angle to the incident, which Dershowitz had denied when the story broke in 2015.

When Morgan objected to this whole line of talk, Hijab then accused the talk show host of siding with Dershowitz.

After asking “Has he got leverage on you?” he said, “You’re defending him. You’re defending a monster, a pervert, an old pervert.”

Dershowitz immediately reacted, saying, “He just called me a pervert, he will be sued now for defamation and we will be able to resolve this in a court of law.”

As Epstein’s attorney, Dershowitz had managed to settle the case with a non-prosecution agreement. In 2019, Epstein committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on dozens of sex trafficking charges.

One of the women who had been groomed to provide sexual favors to Epstein and his friends, Virginia Giuffre, had charged that Dershowitz had been one of the men who had molested her.

They filed defamation lawsuits against each other after Dershowitz vociferously denied the accusation, which ultimately led to a victory for the Jewish legal eagle.

“The woman who falsely accused me has now withdrawn her accusation and acknowledged that she may have confused me with somebody else, and calling me a pervert will result in a defamation lawsuit in an American court and in a British court, I assure you of that,” he said on the show, which is filmed in Great Britain.

Readers on X had a field day with the exchange, with many mentioning the retired Harvard law professor’s prowess in court in rebuking Hijab, who had posted on Instagram his satisfaction with “going 2 on 1,” as he put it, on the show, adding, “I could swear by the end of the debate, I saw tears in Piers Morgan’s eyes.”

As one posted, “He won’t be so happy with himself when he is drowning in legal fees and is in a legal battle with one of the most skilled attorneys in the world.”

Another analyzed, “He knew he messed up. Look at his body language and he stopped to drink water. He’s screwed! These a*sholes think they can say anything. This one will cost him dearly.”