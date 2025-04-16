‘All day, I’m scratching and it hurts’: First signs of life from Israeli hostage seen in propaganda video

The Jerusalem resident and off-duty soldier was working as a security guard and rescued many partygoers before being captured.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a propaganda video of hostage Rom Braslavski (21), revealing the first signs of life since he was captured at the Nova Music Festival 558 days ago.

The Jerusalem resident and off-duty soldier was working as a security guard and rescued many partygoers before being captured.

Braslavski’s family approved a short video with the captive’s face blurred; the footage was apparently filmed within the last several weeks.

In the video, Braslavski complains of an illness that causes him pain and makes him itch all over.

His statements, many of which were likely dictated to him by his captors, included: “Please, Mr. Prime Minister, get me out of here. Trump, where are your promises? Didn’t you say you would release everyone in a deal?”

“All day, I’m just scratching, and it hurts. I don’t know what this disease is,” he added.

The Braslavski family first learned that Rom was alive last month through reports from freed hostage Sasha Troufanov, who was kept alongside him.

The propaganda video was published without notifying the Braslavski family first, which angered his mother, Tami Braslavski.

She told Ynet, “Horrifying! A shame for the State of Israel. Shocking that I need to see it on Telegram like everyone. Not [IDF hostage point person] Nitzan Alon, not [government hostage point person] Gal Hirsch, not [Netanyahu], nobody’s phoning us.”

Tami Braslavski added, “I don’t even recognize my son. He has aged 10 years. This isn’t my Rom. He’s tough, and he looks terrible. If they broke Rom, they’ll break anyone.”

She also recounted her son’s bravery in saving people at the Nova Festival when he could have fled to safety.

“This kid took on a role and responsibility,” said Tami.

“He ran from place to place without a weapon and without a vehicle. He rescued, helped, and encouraged everyone. He told them, ‘Don’t worry, we are more than them and stronger than them. We can handle them. We just need to wait calmly. The IDF will be here in a few hours, and we’ll be home.”