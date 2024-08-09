Anti-Israel lawmakers praise selection of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s running mate

Members of the progressive, anti-Israel "Squad" (from l to r): Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) (Twitter/Cori Bush/Screenshot)

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

Several of the most prominent anti-Israel members of the US Congress are celebrating the selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate.

On Tuesday, Harris, the current US vice president, tapped Walz as her running mate.

Lawmakers notoriously critical of Israel applauded the announcement, taking to social media to tout Walz’s progressive bona fides.

They also suggested that the Minnesota governor would unify the Democratic Party and energize its voter base ahead of the presidential election in November.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), one of the most vocal critics of the Jewish state in Congress, congratulated Walz on social media.

“Congratulations to our next Vice President [Tim Walz]. Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law,” she posted on X/Twitter.

During her five-year stretch as a US representative, Omar has repeatedly accused the Jewish state of enacting “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians.

She has supported the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, an initiative which seeks to economically punish and isolate the Jewish state as the first step toward its elimination.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) also cheered Walz’s selection and attended a rally to celebrate.

“It’s Walz baby let’s go!!” Bowman posted on X/Twitter.

“We’re bringing JOY back into politics!” he added. “This is all about centering education, working people, real freedom, and love. Let’s keep it going!”

In the months following Hamas’ Oct. 7 slaughter of 1,200 people in southern Israel, Bowman has accused the Jewish state of committing “genocide” in Gaza and enacting an “apartheid” regime in Judea and Samaria.

Bowman infamously dismissed the widely reported and corroborated allegations of Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women during the Oct. 7 onslaught as “propaganda” before being forced to walk back his remarks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), one of the most progressive lawmakers in Congress, also showered the Minnesota governor with adulation.

“Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate. Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people. They won’t back down under tight odds, either – from healthcare to school lunch,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on X/Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez has long been one of Israel’s harshest critics in Congress.

The New York congresswoman has previously called Israel an “apartheid state” and suggested it could be enacting a “genocide” in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

She has also expressed support for the anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the United States and repeatedly called for both a “ceasefire” in Gaza and the cessation of US arms transfers to Israel.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a strident critic of the Jewish state, also expressed approval of Walz.

“As a former public school teacher, Gov [Tim Walz] has never forgotten the people. He fights for every worker and family that calls this country home. I sincerely can’t wait to call him Mr. Vice President. That Harris/Walz ticket is the one. Let’s go!” Pressley posted on X/Twitter.

Pressley has, like fellow members of the so-called “Squad” of far-left lawmakers in the House of Representatives, accused Israel of enacting “apartheid” in Judea and Samaria.

In April, she argued on the House floor that Israel’s defensive military operations against Hamas in Gaza are tantamount to a “genocide.”

In November 2023, just weeks after the Oct. 7 atrocities, she called for a “ceasefire” between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

The selection of Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Harris’s running mate has raised eyebrows among pro-Israel liberals.

Shapiro — a popular governor in a critical swing state — had long been considered a front-runner for the vice presidential slot.

However, in the past few weeks, progressive activists waged a pressure campaign to discourage Harris from picking Shapiro to serve as her running mate, citing his long-standing support for the Jewish state and criticism of anti-Israel campus protesters.

Walz has a history of supporting Israel in Congress and during his term as governor.

In 2017, while serving in Congress, Walz voted to condemn a United Nations resolution which declared that Judea and Samaria settlements are illegal.

Walz has also criticized the recent wave of anti-Israel college campus protests, stating that “we need to believe” Jewish students who claim they are unsafe.

In June, he stated that “the ability of Jewish people to self-determine themselves is foundational” and that not recognizing the state of Israel and taking away its self-determination “is antisemitic.”