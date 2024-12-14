Anti-Zionist faculty ‘barometer’ exposes worst schools for Jewish students

The presence of FJP on a college campus increased by seven times ‘the likelihood of physical assaults and Jewish students’

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Antisemitism watchdog AMCHA Initiative has released a new “Anti-Zionist Faculty Barometer” which contains measurements of the severity of professors’ anti-Israel activism at over 700 US college campuses.

Last month, the organization launched a “National Campaign to Combat Faculty Antisemitism,” which aims to bring awareness to the correlation between increases in antisemitic incidents in higher education institutions and the presence of Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP) groups and other anti-Zionist professors who act as “foot-soldiers” for the anti-Israel movement.

The “faculty barometer” continues that work, ranking hundreds of colleges on a 0-5 scale, from “negligible” to “extreme,” which indicates a “critical level of anti-Zionist faculty presence/activity.”

America’s most prestigious colleges and universities were categorized in the latter category, including Georgetown University, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, Yale University, and Stanford University.

Other highly regarded institutions registered in the runner up category — “severe”— such as Duke University, San Francisco State University, Brown University, and Dartmouth College.

As The Algemeiner has previously reported, FJP is a spinoff of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a group with links to Islamist terrorist organizations.

FJP chapters have been cropping up at colleges since Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7, and throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, its members, which include faculty employed by the most elite US colleges, fostered campus unrest, circulated antisemitic cartoons, and advocated severing ties with Israeli companies and institutions of higher education.

These scholar-activists are too often ignored by the press and other watchdogs AMCHA Initiative executive director Tammi Rossman-Benjamin told The Algemeiner during an interview on Wednesday in which she discussed the importance of her organization’s latest project.

“The barometer is a versatile tool that actually looks at anti-Zionist faculty in their different manifestations on campus, which is an under-explored factor contributing to campus antisemitism and the hostile climate in which Jewish students live and study,” Rossman-Benjamin said.

“And barometer is the right word for it as a metaphor for what we’re trying to do, which is to use information as a tool for quantifying what is in our estimation a determinative factor of campus antisemitism.”

She continued, “Measuring that factor, just like a barometer measures the barometric pressure and predicts the weather, has predictive value of what a campus climate might look or is likely to look like for a Jewish student, given the prominence, importance, and nature of contribution that anti-Zionist faculty make to campus antisemitism.”

AMCHA’s barometric measurements, Rossman-Benjamin explained, are based on four indicators: a campus’ having professors who publicly support boycotting Israel, academic departments that have issued anti-Zionist statements, an established FJP chapter, and FJP events and statements.

This is important, she stressed, because, as The Algemeiner has previously reported, a previous AMCHA study discovered a correlation between a school’s hosting an FJP chapter and anti-Zionist and antisemitic activity.

For example, it found that the presence of FJP on a college campus increased by seven times “the likelihood of physical assaults and Jewish students” and increased by three times the chance that a Jewish student would be subject to threats of violence and death.

“It wasn’t surprising to us that the schools with the largest presence of anti-Zionist faculty according to our barometer have also been in the news for high rates of antisemitism,” Rossman-Benjamin continued, linking the “barometer” to the group’s previous work.

“What we see here is a confirmation of our studies discovery of faculty’s contribution — a mostly hidden contribution — to campus antisemitism.”

She added, “So much attention has been focused on, for example, Students for Justice in Palestine, the encampments, and all of the unrest. The primary face of that has been students and student groups, and they’ve occupied the attention of administrators, member of Congress, and the public, but if you look more deeply — behind closed classroom doors, at departmental events, and statements, or the activity of groups like [FJP], you find an even more important predictor and determinative factor precipitating antisemitism.”

AMCHA Initiative says that the this new information can help Jewish parents and prospective college students make smarter decisions about higher education. For Jewish students already enrolled in college, it will fully apprise them of what they have signed up for.

“We’re hoping that parents and students will get involved to stop this normalizing of hatred, to demand that universities and donors turn the situation around by reining in these out of control faculty,” Rossman-Benjamin concluded. “And we’re optimistic for knowing that there is growing recognition that the situation on the campus needs to change.”