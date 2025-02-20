Argentina to declare National Day of Mourning for slain Bibas family

IDF troops salute the four caskets of the dead Israeli hostages. (X Screenshot)

The Bibas family held dual Israeli-Argentinian citizenship through their father Yarden, who was recently released from captivity.

By Jewish Breaking News

Ten-month-old Kfir Bibas, his four-year-old brother Ariel, and their mother Shiri never made it home to Israel alive after their abduction by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Instead, their story ended in three coffins being transported out of Gaza today, prompting their second homeland to prepare for a day of national mourning.

“I am informed by the government that they will wait for official information on the DNA results of the bodies and that, if confirmed, Argentina will then declare a National Day of Mourning in their honour,” President of the Argentinian Commission for Human Rights Sabrina Ajmeche wrote on X.

“Two Argentinian babies assassinated because of Hamas terrorism. I hope that never again, after this, I have to hear that what happens in Israel and Gaza is not our concern, of all Argentines.”

Ajmeche also shared a video of the children with their mother, moments frozen in time when joy still seemed possible.

“They are ours, we love them always,” she wrote.

Son nuestros, los amamos siempre 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/sZwYu3Ybkf — Sabrina Ajmechet (@ajmechet) February 19, 2025

As officials now await DNA confirmation at Tel Aviv’s Abu Kabir forensic institute, Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish, voiced the nation’s collective anguish.

“Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas: EVERYONE IS THINKING ABOUT YOU. We are going through one of the most sensitive and tragic moments since that fateful Oct. 7. We accompany and support family members.”

Along with the three Bibas family members, Hamas also released the body of 83-year-old hostage Oded Lifshitz.

As the convoy bringing them back passed through Israel’s streets on Thursday, hundreds stood in solemn silence to pay tribute to the murdered hostages.

The families will be informed after identification and have requested the public to await official confirmation, according to a statement by the Israeli police.