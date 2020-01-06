Ari Fuld’s killer convicted of murder

An Israeli court found the terrorist guilty of murder.

By World Israel News Staff

Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, the terrorist who stabbed to death Ari Fuld, was convicted of murder by an Israeli military court on Monday morning.

Jabarin stabbed Fuld outside a shopping center in Gush Etzion in September 2018. Fuld, though mortally wounded, heroically drew his gun, shooting and wounding the terrorist before he could harm others. Fuld then collapsed from his wounds.

Efforts by first responders were unable to save him.

The terrorist, Jabarin, is an 18-year-old resident of the town of Yatta, located south of Hebron in the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority immediately began paying his family after the attack.

“We are not bashful or secretive about our support for our prisoners,” a PA official told The Times of Israel. “The [Jabarin] family would be eligible to receive a monthly salary of NIS 1,400 ($390), if their son is not freed by Israel and it completes all the necessary documents.”

Fuld was well-known for his advocacy work on behalf of Israel.

“In the name of every citizen of Israel, I send my condolences to the family of Ari Fuld, who was murdered today in a terrorist attack in Gush Etzion,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“With his last strength, Ari fought heroically against the terrorist and prevented a greater tragedy. Ari was a wonderful father to four children. He was an advocate for Israel who fought to spread the truth about Israel. May his memory be a blessing.”

Thousands of people made their way to his funeral at the Kfar Etzion cemetery, just south of Jerusalem.

American diplomats also mourned Fuld, including current U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his predecessor Daniel Shapiro.

“America grieves as one of its citizens was brutally murdered by a Palestinian terrorist,” said U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in a tweet shortly after Fuld’s death was announced.

“Ari Fuld was a passionate defender of Israel and an American patriot. He represented the best of both countries and will be deeply missed. May his family be comforted & his memory be blessed.”